Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 49,314 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.1% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. 1,812,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,338. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,719 shares of company stock valued at $13,625,632. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

