Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 21st

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of the James Financial Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.