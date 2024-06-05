Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading 16.9% Higher

Shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) rose 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Up 16.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

