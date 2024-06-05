B. Riley Comments on Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Reservoir Media Trading Down 0.6 %

RSVR opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a PE ratio of -793,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 968.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 701,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

