B. Riley Comments on Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Reservoir Media Trading Down 0.6 %
RSVR opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a PE ratio of -793,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
