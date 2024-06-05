Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 7.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.8 %

CRWD stock traded up $17.86 on Wednesday, reaching $323.44. 6,345,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,929. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.54.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.05.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

