AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.54. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

