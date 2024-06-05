Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.84

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Assura Stock Up 0.1 %

AGR stock opened at GBX 42.02 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,196.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 54,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £21,880 ($28,033.31). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 198,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,559.25 ($109,621.08). Insiders have acquired 255,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,808,659 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

