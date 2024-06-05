Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 199,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

