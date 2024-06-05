Ark Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $144.13 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000919 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,285,350 coins and its circulating supply is 181,286,902 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

