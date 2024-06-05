ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $320.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANSS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %

ANSS opened at $317.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.06. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.