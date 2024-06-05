Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $200.64

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $133.59 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.61.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.