Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $200.64

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $133.59 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.61.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.