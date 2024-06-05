Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $89.17

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $146,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,014.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,014.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palomar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

