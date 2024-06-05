Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 321,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 142,879 shares.The stock last traded at $59.40 and had previously closed at $59.79.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

