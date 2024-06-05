AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.83

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.83 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 110403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

