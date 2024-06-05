Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,277 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Americold Realty Trust worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after buying an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 552,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

