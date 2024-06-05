American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.50 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,966 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,409 shares of the airline’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

