Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

AMBA opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,300.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

