Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.63. Approximately 5,804,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,639,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

