Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on APD. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $270.30 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.61 and its 200 day moving average is $251.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.