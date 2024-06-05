Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,690. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
