Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $169.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,906 shares of company stock valued at $66,656,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

