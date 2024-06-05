6,516 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,403,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after acquiring an additional 271,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,077,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,129 shares of company stock worth $3,116,648. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.28. 595,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.26 and a twelve month high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

