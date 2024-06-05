546 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $761.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $762.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

