5,000,000 Shares in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Acquired by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,000. Talkspace accounts for 2.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 2.99% of Talkspace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 53,648.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Talkspace by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALK shares. TheStreet upgraded Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TALK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 900,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,647. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

