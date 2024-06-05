467 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,767,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.16. 819,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,582. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

