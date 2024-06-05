42-coin (42) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48.62

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $48.62 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00118319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008414 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 471% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

