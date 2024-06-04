Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.72.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

