Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.6 %

ZS opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

