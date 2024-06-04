ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. ZEON has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $34,585.19 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

