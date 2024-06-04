Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $102.71 million and $6.73 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00195412 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,044,101.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

