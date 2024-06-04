ZClassic Trading Up 3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $571,405.48 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00036476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.