XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOMA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

XOMA Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.85. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XOMA will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Articles

