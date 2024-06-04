WOW-token Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.16 million and $2.02 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003781 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007584 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02211462 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

