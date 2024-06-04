Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of WWH stock remained flat at GBX 349 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 831,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,266. Worldwide Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 286 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 355.57 ($4.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,326.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.11.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

