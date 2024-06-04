Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of WWH stock remained flat at GBX 349 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 831,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,266. Worldwide Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 286 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 355.57 ($4.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,326.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.11.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
