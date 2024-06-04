Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Workday worth $54,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 119.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,280 shares of company stock worth $117,374,221 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of WDAY opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.85. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

