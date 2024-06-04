WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $16.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

KLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

KLG opened at $18.52 on Thursday. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

