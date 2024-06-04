Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

