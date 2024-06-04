Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,913,000 after buying an additional 155,333 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

