Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWD stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,842. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

