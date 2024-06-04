Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $152.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.25% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $152,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $207.15. 58,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,233. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $209.70. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

