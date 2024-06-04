Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,715,000 after buying an additional 723,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.