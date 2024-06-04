Wells Fargo & Company Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $69.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after buying an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $61,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,659,000 after acquiring an additional 629,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

