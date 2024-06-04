Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $62.27

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.27, but opened at $65.00. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.75, with a volume of 1,115,532 shares changing hands.

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $20,817,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 28,154.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,219 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,566,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

