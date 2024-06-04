Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 10,149,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

