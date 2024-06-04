VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VEON Price Performance

NASDAQ VEON opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.