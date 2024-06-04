Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $811,563.45

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $811,563.45 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00050785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,597,351,331 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

