Varenne Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 2,435 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. ServiceNow makes up about 0.5% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.26. 1,296,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $738.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

