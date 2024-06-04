Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.03. 2,197,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

