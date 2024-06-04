Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. 733,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

