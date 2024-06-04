Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 1.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $5,733,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.0 %

VONE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.